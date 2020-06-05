Subscribe

Wine Country hotel occupancy inches upward from historically low levels in 11th week of coronavirus restrictions

June 5, 2020, 11:47AM

Business in the North Bay’s tourism and hospitality industry last week continued the slow improvement in occupancy from very low levels just after the mid-March coronavirus shelter orders, according to new analyst figures.

In Napa County, hotel occupancy for the week ending May 30 was 22.9%, down 69.8% from a year earlier, according to figures released June 3 from data analytics firm STR. Average daily rate was $119.90, declining 70.7% over the year, and revenue per available room was $27.45, down 91.2%.

The hotel occupancy rate in Sonoma County last week was 41.6%, down 44.7% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $99.93, down 49%, and revenue per available room was $41.53, reflecting a 71.8% decline.

Marin County’s hotel occupancy for the week of May 24-30 was 32.6%, down 54.6% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $113.13, a decline of 40.6%; and revenue per available room was $36.93, down 73%.

In Solano County, hotel occupancy for the week ending May 30 was 49.4%, down 30.1% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $83.30, down 25%, and revenue per available room was $41.17, down 47.5%.

From a national perspective, there was a slight year-over-year hotel occupancy boost in Florida on Saturday, May 31, likely because of SpaceX launch activities that day, said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights.

