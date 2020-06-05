Wine Country hotel occupancy inches upward from historically low levels in 11th week of coronavirus restrictions

Business in the North Bay’s tourism and hospitality industry last week continued the slow improvement in occupancy from very low levels just after the mid-March coronavirus shelter orders, according to new analyst figures.

In Napa County, hotel occupancy for the week ending May 30 was 22.9%, down 69.8% from a year earlier, according to figures released June 3 from data analytics firm STR. Average daily rate was $119.90, declining 70.7% over the year, and revenue per available room was $27.45, down 91.2%.

The hotel occupancy rate in Sonoma County last week was 41.6%, down 44.7% from the same time period in 2019. The average daily rate was $99.93, down 49%, and revenue per available room was $41.53, reflecting a 71.8% decline.

Marin County’s hotel occupancy for the week of May 24-30 was 32.6%, down 54.6% from a year ago. Average daily rate was $113.13, a decline of 40.6%; and revenue per available room was $36.93, down 73%.

In Solano County, hotel occupancy for the week ending May 30 was 49.4%, down 30.1% from a year earlier. The average daily rate was $83.30, down 25%, and revenue per available room was $41.17, down 47.5%.

From a national perspective, there was a slight year-over-year hotel occupancy boost in Florida on Saturday, May 31, likely because of SpaceX launch activities that day, said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights.