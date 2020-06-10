The California Department of Public Health provided COVID-19 guidance for movie theaters as the state has allowed counties to permit opening of theaters as soon as Friday, if they meet metrics set by the state. Here are recommendations from the department for movie theater operators:

• Limit the number of attendees in each theater to 25% of theater capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower.

• Implement a reservation system to limit the number of attendees entering the theater at a time whenever possible. Designate arrival times as part of reservations, if possible, so that customers arrive at and enter the theater in staggered groups.

• Establish directional entry and exit into theaters where possible.

• Reconfigure, close, or otherwise remove seats from use to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet between attendees. This may require seating every other row or blocking off or removing seats in a “checkerboard” style (use each row but make sure no one is directly behind other patrons) so that distances are maintained in all directions. Members of the same household may be seated together but should maintain at least six feet of distance from other households.

• Face coverings should be worn by patrons when not eating or drinking. At a minimum, face coverings should be worn when entering and exiting theaters, when obtaining refreshments at the concession stand, and whenever physical distancing cannot be maintained. Postings for patrons should include this information.

• Dedicate staff to help people maintain distances before and after screenings. This could include ushering to seats prior to the start of a show and dismissing customers in an orderly fashion to reduce the crossflow of traffic or crowding in exit rows.

• Consider using disposable or washable seat covers in theaters, particularly on porous surfaces that are difficult to properly clean. Discard and replace seat covers between each use.

• Prop or hold doors open during peak periods when attendees are entering and exiting facilities, if possible and in accordance with security and safety protocols.

• Turn off public drinking water fountains and place signs informing attendees they are inoperable.

• Consider limiting the number of people that use the restroom at one time to allow for physical distancing.

• Reconfigure parking lots to limit congregation points and ensure proper separation (e.g., closing every other space).

• If offering drive-in movies, ensure that vehicles have at least six feet of distance between them. Operators of these establishments should follow additional applicable guidance for retailers of Drive-In Movie Theaters.

Source: California Department of Public Health