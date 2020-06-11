Napa’s Caymus drops lawsuit over winery reopening

Napa Valley-based Caymus Vineyards has moved to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the state to challenge the governor’s initial restrictions on wineries reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal lawsuit, filed May 28, named Governor Gavin Newsom and California State Public Health Officer Sonia Angell. It alleged it was being treated unfairly under state rules which lifted the closure order imposed by the state in mid-March because of COVID-19. Specifically targeted was the distinction allowing wineries serving food to reopen and others not.

When the governor modified the rules, the need for the lawsuit expired, the winery stated.

“With Governor Newsom deciding to open tasting areas for all wineries, regardless of whether or not they serve food, Caymus has decided to dismiss its complaint,” its dismissal announcement stated today.

Newsom revised his reopening orders on June 5, expanding permitted openings of wineries that do not provide meal service. The declaration required wineries to meet specific reopening and operations safeguards. Napa County followed up with its own guidelines to allow the reopenings to proceed.

“We said when we first filed this case was that all we wanted was to be treated fairly,” said Michael Carlson, vice president and general counsel for Caymus Vineyards. “Now that the reopening plan has been changed to treat Napa County wineries just like all the others in the state, we are happy to dismiss the case and be back open.”

Added Chuck Wagner, founder and president of Caymus Vineyards, “ We filed this suit not just for ourselves but also in defense of the many great small wineries in our area and across the state that are struggling, and we are very pleased with this development, ensuring fair and equal opportunity for our local industry.”