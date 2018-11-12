A plan to build housing targeted for veterans in Napa has received $2.4 million in funding.

The state Housing and Community Development department identified Manzanita Family Apartments in Napa as among recipients in a round of $74.7 million in funds distributed. The project, being developed by Berkeley-based Satellite Affordable Housing Associates, is the only North Bay proposal to receive the state funding.

This month the group opened a complex in American Canyon, also in Napa County. Thirty-six of the 70 units were expected to rent for $797-$969 a month for one bedroom, and $943-$1,150 for two bedrooms.

The Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention (VHHP) program under which the $2.4 million project is being funded is a collaborative among the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), California Department of Veteran Affairs (CalVet), and California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA).

“Developers and nonprofit entities will use these funds to construct, acquire, rehabilitate, or preserve affordable multifamily housing to help provide stable and affordable homes to California veterans and their families,” the announcement stated.

California is home to nearly 1.8 million veterans. According to the announcement, more than 11,000 of these vets experience homelessness on any given night, representing almost 30 percent of the nation’s homeless veterans — the highest in the United States.

“The housing provided to our veterans and their families through VHHP is more than a roof and four walls,” said HCD Director Ben Metcalf. “Residents also receive quality supportive services, including case management, substance abuse services, health clinics, benefits advocacy, and family and childcare services. We are creating stable and safe environments for our veterans who served our nation.”