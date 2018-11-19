Claire Hobday is the new chief financial officer for C. Mondavi & Family, the Napa Valley company behind wineries and brands such as Charles Krug, CK Mondavi and Purple Heart Wines.

The appointment is effective immediately, the company announced Monday.

Hobday’s career in finance spans over 20 years, with 16 at an executive level and seven in wine industry financial leadership roles, such as a finance director for Treasury Wine Estates. Most recently, Hobday acted as director of finance and accounting of wine entities for Pacific Union Company.

At Treasury Wine, she lead the Beringer brand business unit in Napa, with annual sales revenues totaling $500 million for Beringer Brands, according to C. Mondavi.

“We are greatly looking forward to the breadth of industry knowledge Claire brings to the table,” notes Judd Wallenbrock, CEO of C. Mondavi & Family. “Her work with family wineries, skills and intimate knowledge of both the financial sector and the wine industry overall is going to help elevate our internal financial operations, allowing our brands to prosper.”