St. Helena’s Long Meadow Ranch is more than a winery, more than a restaurant, more than a farm. Chris Hall’s parents, Ted and Laddie, acquired Long Meadow in 1989 and grew it to include over 2,000 acres of vines and ranchland in Napa, Mendocino, Lake and Marin counties.

Related Stories Profiles of 25 North Coast wine, beer and spirits innovators in 2018

Chris Hall, the eldest son, planted his first organic vegetable garden at age 11 and sold his produce at the St. Helena Farmer’s Market. He graduated with degrees in geology and fire science from the University of Colorado.

Now 38 and proprietor, he oversees a wine business with more than 150 acres of vines in Napa and Anderson valleys. Three years ago, he led the development of the LMR Anderson Valley tasting room, which opened this past spring at The Madrones in the community of Philo.

In August of this year, Long Meadow acquired Stony Hill Vineyard, one of the top chardonnay producers in Napa Valley. Known for European-style less oaky wine, Stony Hill has 30 vineyard acres in the hills between St. Helena and Calistoga.

His beginnings in the garden also led to the vertically integrated farm-to-table approach on the ranches, including bee hives for honey, orchards for olive oil and livestock for meat and dairy. Long Meadow operates a general store in St. Helena, and Hall directed the development of the St. Helena restaurant Farmstead. It serves food grown and raised on the properties, including the 800-acre cattle ranch near Tomales Station in Marin. Several hundred head of the Highlands breed are grass-fed and raised hormone- and antibiotic-free.

In 2010, Hall started the Corkage-for-Community program at the Farmstead restaurant. Under that program, $5 corkage fees collected are donated to a different local-serving nonprofit organization each month.