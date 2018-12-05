Like the Man in Black, Eric Guerra seems to have been everywhere in the wine world as a brand builder and marketer for notable names in the North Coast and overseas. But half of his three-decade career was in high technology, launching into jobs with IBM and Microsoft, among others.

He entered the wine world in 2003 as a brand director for Kendall-Jackson, at a time when the upper tiers of Vintner’s Reserve and Grand Reserve were being created. After about a year each at KJ and what was then called Allied Domecq, working with brands such as Gary Farrell, he spent five years as general manager of Mumm Napa. In 2010 he took up the challenge of building Terrevant Wine Company in the Santa Ynez Valley appellation of the California Central Coast, and it grew from 7,000 cases a year to more than 1 million before he left for Napa Valley’s Vineyard 29 winery early this year.

In this time, he took his promotion of wine to multimedia, launching the Reserve Tastings With Eric Guerra blog and video channels, said to get about 3,000 unique impressions weekly. In that venue, he seeks to educate consumers through reports from growing regions and reviews on wines. He also has been a speaker at wine industry events and consulted on private-label projects for retailers and restaurateurs such as Darden, Kroger, WholeFoods, CPK, Food Lion, HEB, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Albertsons, Target and ABC Liquor.

Vineyard 29 was started by Teresa Norton and Tom Paine, first released in 1992. High-tech executive Chuck McMinn purchased it in 2000, and winery opened in 2002.