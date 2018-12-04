The Napa County-based VineView uses planes and drones to scan vineyards for metrics that allow for smarter decisions to maximize ROI and wine grape quality. It wins one of North Bay Business Journal's Wine, Beer + Spirits Industry Awards.

Describe your company: VineView has been providing scientifically calibrated aerial imagery to the wine grape industry since 2002.

What major accomplishments of the last year would your company like to highlight?

Related Stories Profiles of 25 North Coast wine, beer and spirits innovators in 2018

We are proud to have released out new Vine Metrics product which analyses vigor at the vine and block level.

What is something most people would be surprised to learn?

Most of our flights are conducted by manned aircraft, not drones. Manned aircraft are actually less expensive to operate than a drone service business model, due to the efficiency of flying over 60,000 acres per day, versus a few hundred.

How have the requirements of your customers changed in the last five years and what has your company done to meet those requirements?

Clients access our data more frequently and use it on mobile devices to make real-time decisions. Our online portal and new app allow clients to view their data and see their location in the field to assist with scouting. Quantitative data in the form of vine metrics allows for smarter decisions to maximize ROI and grape quality.

What new capabilities or services are available to North Coast companies with the SkySquirrel Technologies-VineView merger?

The newly merged VineView will be able to accelerate R&D for cutting-edge products including disease and stress mapping capabilities.