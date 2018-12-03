Hospitality industry veteran Sean Gazey has been named general manager at Hotel Yountville in Napa Valley, according to hotel management company Remington, which operates the property.

Gazey, who has 20 years of industry experience, joined the hotel in August. He has worked for other Remington properties over the past four years, with Hotel Yountville being his first in Northern California. Gazey most recently served as general manager at Marriott Residence Inn in Jacksonville, Florida, and before that as resort manager at One Ocean Resort & Spa in Atlantic Beach, Florida. Both are Remington properties.

“With his impressive management background, exceptional track record of guest satisfaction and outstanding performance, Sean has already proven to be an asset to the Hotel Yountville team,” said Sileshi Mengiste, divisional vice president of Remington Luxury Division. “His dedication to the guest experience is evident in all aspects of the hotel.”

Before joining Remington in December 2014, Gazey served as assistant general manager for CopperWynd Resort and Club, and Millennium Resorts and Villas in Fountain Hills, Arizona. He oversaw multiple departments for both boutique hotels.

Gazey began his career at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, holding assorted management positions across a variety of hotels in the United States, including the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Newport Beach, California, and the Biltmore Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality administration and management from Johnson & Wale’s University in Providence, Rhode Island.

The 80-room Hotel Yountville is located on the grounds of the former Yountville Inn, originally built in 1998. The hotel’s stone buildings are constructed of stacked Napa river rocks and heavy timber beams, according to the hotel’s website.

Remington, founded in 1968, manages more than 90 hotels in 27 states across 16 different brands, as well as several luxury and independently flagged hotels, according to Remington’s website.