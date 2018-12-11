According to developers, 100 Jim Oswalt Way in American Canyon is one of the largest — as well as the newest — industrial buildings completed in Napa County during 2018.

This is a speculative 120,080-square-foot cross-load warehouse and distribution center on approximately 7.5 acres zoned as general industrial. Building dimensions are 399 by 373 feet. The building has an employee break room and two restrooms.

Kevin Ramos, representing the Buzz Oates Group of Companies, said this single-story building is situated in the heart of Napa County in close proximity to the wine storage, shipping and bottling industry. The building can accommodate a single tenant or four multiple tenants, divisible to 30,020 square feet.

It has 22 truck docks (9 feet by 10 feet), four grade-level drive-through doors (12 feet by 14 feet) and 95 parking spaces. Depressed docks are located on both sides of the structure. In addition, there is potential for 1,000 square feet of office space, depending on tenant needs.

Concrete tilt-up walls are 8 inches thick, built on a 6-inch concrete slab with No. 4 reinforcing bars.

Top-of-the-line, fast-response ESFR fire extinguishers are installed throughout. A four-ply, 20-year roof covers the structure. R-30 rigid insulation has been installed above the roof deck to accommodate wine storage use, and a temperature-control system is also in place. Building power is provided by a 2,500-amp electrical service at 277/480 volts.

Listing agents from Colliers International’s Fairfield office include Phil Garrett, executive managing director; Bill Kampton, senior vice president; and Jon Quick, senior vice president.