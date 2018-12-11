The 1300 Main project is a three-story, 21,000- square-foot, mixed-use class A office and retail building located in downtown Napa.

With its central location, ground floor restaurant, the building’s architecture is simple but elegant. Materials, massing and the arrangement of windows are drawn from downtown Napa’s architectural heritage, including the vintner’s narrow windows with distinct vertical orientation.

The third floor is set back to reinforce the transition to the future lower development to the north. Broad horizontal openings at the street level provide a venue for a strong inside-outside restaurant experience.

Inside includes energy-efficient amenities, such as dual-pane windows, fully automated lighting and fixture sensors, and a direct digital remote controlled climate control system.

Office tenants in the building include Wilson Daniels, marketing distinctive wines and spirits; Home Street Bank; Edward Jones Investments, and the Whole Health Institute. Retail tenants include Mario Bazan Cellar’s wine-tasting room, and Hal Yamashita Napa, the first in the United States and 10th restaurant of celebrity chef Haruyuki Yamashita with restaurants in Japan cities of Kobe, Osaka, Tokyo and in other countries.