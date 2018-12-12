Financing: Internal, with a line of credit at Bank of the West

Domaine Carneros’s new hospitality space is a glass pavilion designed in the French tradition that expands the use of the terrace at the winery during inclement weather.

Called the garden conservatory, the custom-crafted, steel structure includes curved glass walls.

“People come to wine country to enjoy the beauties of nature, not just to be inside buildings,” said Eileen Crane, CEO and founding winemaker. “Our conservatory is positioned to give visitors a panoramic view of the area as well as the winery through magnificent glass walls, allowing guests to be indoors while enjoying the great outdoors.”

Founded by Claude Taittinger, Domaine Carneros is a winery best known as a small grower-producer of methóde traditionnelle sparkling wine, pinot noir. It's a popular visitor destination in the Carneros winegrowing region between Napa and Sonoma counties. The property has estate vineyards and a landmark château modeled after the classic 18th century Château de la Marquetterie in Champagne, France — home of Champagne Taittinger.

Architectural Resources Group designed a small pavilion based on glass pavilions in France. The new hospitality space offers guests an elegant place to enjoy estate garden views and vineyard hills as they savor fine wine.

The pavilion is fully glazed on three sides allowing nearly all glazed areas to open to the exterior with two large sliding bi-fold doors and four double completely glazed storefront doors. There are two gas-fired fireplaces, one interior and one exterior.

Inside are two large skylights in a coffered ceiling. The tile floor features imported accent tile from Beirut, Lebanon. A large, fully landscaped concrete courtyard with a 7-foot water fountain is located outside the conservatory.