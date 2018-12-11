Start of Building F: Summer 2018 (first of six buildings)

Napa Commerce Center is a speculative industrial project located at the gateway to Napa on a 34-acre site on the southwest corner of the intersection of Highways 29 and 12 at the entrance of the Napa County Airport.

The project includes six tilt-up concrete buildings and a proposed service station as part of the 29.83-acre site, with the remainder preserved as wetlands. When completed, this center will have nearly 389,000 square feet of space for office, flex and warehouse uses. Buildings will range in size from 8,942 square feet to 152,704 square feet.

“This project is an ideal, fully entitled Napa-area location, offering unfettered access, prominent frontage visibility and high-quality construction,” said developer Kris Pigman.

Building F (81,663 square feet) will be the first structure to be completed on the north side of the property. It is currently under construction and will be completed by February. Two additional warehouses (Building H with 79,943 square feet, and Building G with 152,700 square feet) will follow in this section.

On the south side, three more buildings are planned for the future, including Building A with 31,308 square feet of flex space, Building B with 34,222 square feet of flex space and Building E with 8,942 square feet for office space.

Building features include metal siding, tinted glazing in aluminum frames, steel elements and exposed stain grade glued-laminated beams supporting standing seam metal roofs. Roofs are designed to support the additional weight of future solar-panel arrays.

Sustainability strategies include the use of indigenous drought-resistant landscaping, building materials with recycled content and green practices followed during construction.

Leasing is being handled by Chris Neeb, Glen Dowling and Matt Braco of Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage Inc.