Financing: $15 million from a capital campaign, $17 million through new market tax credits, land donated by the Gasser Foundation

OLE Health is the only nonprofit community clinic and the largest health care facility in Napa County. It is also a federally qualified health center.

This new three-story, 30,000-square-foot medical facility in south Napa will provide health care access for 15,000 patients who make up the county’s underserved population. Across Napa County, one-fourth of children and one-sixth of adults receive some form of care at OLE Health. They receive those services based on a sliding-fee scale under federal poverty guidelines.

This site will expand OLE’s primary care facility by adding 22 patient exam rooms, nine dental laboratories, an in-house pharmacy, and a full scope of women’s health and pediatric medicine services.

In addition, this location will also offer integrated behavioral health and preventive care services, a triage unit for urgent care services and a complete lab, classrooms for health education and a teaching kitchen — expanding OLE’s nutrition and health programs with cooking demonstrations available to patients and their families taught in English and Spanish.

Some 90 medical jobs were created to staff OLE’s new campus, according to CEO Alicia Hardy, who assumed her new position last January after holding various leadership assignments at OLE over a decade, including interim CEO since November 2017.

“We’ve also added optometry as a new service,” Hardy said.