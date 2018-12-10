Financing: Capital campaign (Napa Valley Vintners $2 million; Castello di Amorosa $1.5 million, Trinchero Family Estates $2 million, plus donations from others throughout the region)

Cost: $10.5 million-plus (for construction and operating costs for two years)

The 14,500-square-foot Calistoga clubhouse provides St. Helena and Calistoga children with a comprehensive indoor/outdoor year-round educational experience. The club has 450 members, with 200 kids coming to the club from 3 to 6 p.m. The cost per year is $50 per child, with scholarships available.

Related Stories Discover 26 of the North Bay's most intriguing construction projects of 2018

Executive Director Trent Yaconelli says the club provides a safe, positive place for kids to develop natural talents and achieve their full potential. In the region’s fires last year, it became a point of reconnection for area young people.

There is a well-equipped gymnasium with electronic scoreboards and basketball court, a STEM lab with a 3D printer and a digital whiteboard, an art lab with teaching monitors and touch-screen drawing tools, a learning center and administrative offices. A full-service kitchen enables kids to make nutritious food, guided by chefs and supported by an edible garden on the dining patio.

Doug Thornley, with Gould Evans Architects, said biophilic design elements throughout the clubhouse reduce stress, enhance creativity, and improve clarity of thought and well-being. The single-story building has two wings organized around an interior “games room.”

Teen programs include open gym sessions, dinner and movie nights, field trips to Santa Cruz and Monterey and regional colleges. Summer programs for kids keep them engaged at STEM camps, life/leadership camp, arts and crafts and days at the pool.

The exterior covering is a composite glass fiber-reinforced concrete material, called “öko skin”, that never needs painting or cleaning.