Kerry Ahearn, MSW, has been named CEO of Aldea Children & Family Services, a Napa-based 501(c)(3) organization that provides mental health services to communities in Napa and Solano counties.

Ahearn, whose social services career spans 20 years, most recently served as director of children and family services at San Mateo County Human Services. Before that, she served from December 2012 to May 2017 as the Northern California regional director for Victor Community Support Services/Victor Treatment Centers. Ahearn held similar leadership roles both in Connecticut and Maryland for 14 years before joining Chico-based Victor.

“Kerry has committed her entire career (to) managing community-based, behavioral health, social services and entitlement programs for children, adolescents, families and elders,” said Sandy Re Sims, Aldea board president. “We are grateful to have someone as experienced and community-focused to lead our organization.”

Ahearn earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from Xavier University and her master’s degree in the same discipline from The Catholic University of America.