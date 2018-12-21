Aetna Springs Resort in Napa County, encompassing 3,100 acres in Pope Valley, just 16 miles from downtown St. Helena and 35 miles from the city of Napa, has seen sold to Alchemy Resorts.

The press release did not disclose the owner, but media reports that it was owned by the Dallas Police and Fire Department Pension Fund.

According to CBRE, the site has a renovated clubhouse and 9-hole golf course.

It has Napa County approvals for approvals for an 80-room resort that integrates a number of historic structures, a winery, vineyards, mineral springs and home sites. “The historic nine-hole golf course, thoroughly renovated by architect Tom Doak, is part of the project, as well as two large development parcels around Lake Luciana and Turkey Hill,” the sale announcement stated.

Reference sites report it was named after a nearby hot spring. The spring was so named by the owner of the Aetna Mines, John Lawley, when he discovered the spring in the 1880s

“This is a historic hospitality site, where generations of families from San Francisco once spent their summers and enjoyed the health benefits from the mineral springs,” said Henry Bose, Senior Vice President, CBRE. “As the site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, part of the entitlements calls for the retention of some of the original structures. It will make for a perfect wine country destination resort. The Pope Valley region as a whole has also seen a surge of investor interest in the vineyard potential.”

The terms of the transaction are confidential. Jeff Woolson, Henry Bose, and Mark McDermott of CBRE and Hillary Ryan and Pavi Micheli Lawson of Compass advised the seller.