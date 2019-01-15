OLE Health in south Napa is on schedule to complete construction of its new $30 million facility next month and open its doors to patients in April.

The 30,000-square-foot, three-story facility, which broke ground two years ago, will expand services beyond the capacity of its current Napa facility on Pear Tree Lane, which will remain in operation.

CEO Alicia Hardy said she hopes to hire approximately 30 more people: 17 new jobs and the rest to backfill positions from staffers transferring to the new facility. OLE currently employs about 250 people.

Hardy said the new health center has been outfitted with the latest in high-tech services.

“Patients will have the ability to check in using kiosks, use secure texting between patients and OLE staff, and the majority of the building will be wireless,” Hardy said. “The building was designed specifically to support our team-based model of care, where all members of the care team can work in close proximity to better coordinate care for the patients.”

The new facility is located on Gasser Road on land donated by The Gasser Foundation, spokesman Joe Fischer previously told the Business Journal.

The building is equipped with 22 exam rooms, four of which were converted to consult rooms to provide more integrated care, such as behavioral health, nutrition and clinical pharmacy support.

OLE is also expanding its services to include optometry; a teaching kitchen; and an approximately 5,000-square-foot community garden with a small greenhouse, an area for composting, and raised beds for planting citrus trees, berries, root vegetables and leafy green, Hardy said.

The garden was expected to open at a later date, but circumstances changed.

“The concept of the community garden was part of the original project as well, however, because we did not have any dedicated funding for it, we likely would have delayed the development of the garden a year or so,” Hardy said. “With the generosity of many donors in the community, especially Darioush Khaledi (of Ashes & Diamonds Winery), who is helping to design and fund almost 100 percent of the project, we are going to have the garden completed by opening day in April.”

Improved transportation services also are in the works.

OLE is currently working with the Napa Valley Transportation Authority on options for improving access to the new health center, such as creating a bus stop closer to the site and potentially providing a shuttle or paratransit services between OLE’s two largest sites, Hardy said.

Funding for the new building came from Napa Valley Vintners, which contributed $6 million; another $2 million came from Trinchero Wine Estates; and community residents contributed through a crowdfunding campaign that ultimately reached and exceeded its $100,000 goal, Hardy told the Business Journal in an earlier story.

In its last fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, OLE treated 37,000 patients, including approximately 8,000 children, Hardy said.

OLE is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), and fees for services are calculated on a sliding scale based on federal poverty guidelines. All patients are treated regardless of lack of insurance or inability to pay, according to OLE.