This story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

Two former Apple Inc. executives have acquired the Brand winery and its vineyards in Napa Valley, known for its Bordeaux varietals grown at an elevation of almost 1,600 feet.

Jim Bean and Christine O’Sullivan bought the winery in the Pritchard Hill area from Ed and Deb Fitts. The price was not disclosed. The couple, who were in senior leadership positions at Apple for 20 years, already owned 65 acres of vineyards before acquiring the Brand winery.

They will now add the winery, which produces about 2,000 cases of wine annually, as well as 15 planted acres on a more than 110-acre property.

They intend to retain Philippe Melka as winemaker.