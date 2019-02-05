The Culinary Institute of America continues to expand its Napa Valley graduate-level degree programs focused on business, this time launching a master's degree on management of wine and other beverage programs.

The Master of Professional Studies in Wine Management degree is designed to go beyond wine production, the New York-based institution announced Tuesday, appealing to professionals such as these:

Wine and spirits director

Wine retailer

Distributor

Consultant

Marketing specialist

Food and beverage Manager

Director of hospitality

Sommelier

Wine writer

Beverage concierge

Special-events manager

The coursework is designed for beverage-professional advancement, aficionados seeking another career and hospitality or culinary graduates who want to specialize in beverages, including spirits, cocktails and nonalcoholic options.

"This management degree provides much more than a knowledge of various wines," said Jennifer Purcell, director of education for The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone campus in St. Helena, in the announcement. "It does that, taking students from vine to crush and from barrel to bottle, while also emphasizing how those bottles make their way to tables and retail outlets through marketing, distribution, and every other step along the way. You simply can't get this experience or wine management education anywhere else."

Classes will meet in the Rudd Center for Professional Wine Studies at the Greystone campus. The building has two tasting theaters equipped for sensory evaluation of wines, the organization said. It has specialized cooling and air-filtration systems ensure wines are tasted at the correct temperature with no competing aromas.

This CIA already offers a master's degree in food business and an accelerated culinary arts program (ACAP) post-batchelor's certificate. The executive-oriented format of the mostly online food business program is configured to allow working professionals to advance their careers and businesses on their own schedules. Topics such as food systems, leadership, business fundamentals, marketing, real estate and law are examined through the prism of food, beverage and hospitality, according to the school.

The certificate program is designed for those with bachelor's degrees in food-related fields, such as nutrition, hospitality or food science, who want to take their careers to the next level by integrating hands-on culinary experience and knowledge.



The CIA is accepting applications (800-CULINARY, admissions@culinary.edu) for the fall 2019 inaugural class in wine management. Students must be at least 21 years old with a bachelor's degree, preferably in hospitality management or a related field.