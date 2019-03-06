s
CleanFund starts PACE financing for wineries, distillers; Napa County 'bird cannon' hearing March 8

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | March 6, 2019, 10:57AM

CleanFund, a Marin County-based provider of long-term financing through assessments on commercial property, is eying the beverage alcohol as an untapped market for capital. While such property-assessed clean energy (PACE) financing was originally conceived for water- and energy-efficiency upgrades and renewable-energy generation, it has been extended under California’s implementation to seismic retrofits.

The Sausalito-based company set up its first commercial PACE, or C-PACE financing, in 2010 and now has some funding deals in the final stages with North Coast vintners and distillers.

“It’s very attractive for the wine business, because there often is one entity owning the winery and the vineyards is being leased by another,” said Lucas Nagy, vice president of business development. “This separates the business of owning a property from the business of making wine.”

He’s talking to Southern California producers, and John Hawkins of Terroir Capital is helping to introduce North Coast producers to CleanFund’s C-PACE program.

PACE financing works through liens from a participating local tax authority. Terms can run up to 30 years and have fixed interest rates. Counties that have PACE programs in the North Coast include Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Marin and Solano. Some local jurisdictions, such as St. Helena, have more program options than the county as a whole, Nagy said.

One C-PACE deal that’s aimed to get funded before the construction season is Corison winery near St. Helena. Planned are a new roof and solar-energy system that maintains the aesthetics of the property.

"I've always wanted each side of our winery to be looking equally attractive," said William Martin, who helps his wife, winemaker Cathy Corison, run the namesake operation. Also attractive was the PACE financing that is paid twice annually with the property-tax bill, instead of monthly.

Trained in art and physics, Martin found a solution for the traditionally metal framed solar panels that would match the distinctive green roof of the winery.

With financing through CleanFund, he has been working with Onyx Solar, a Barcelona developer of photovoltaic panels that double as glass curtain walls, to develop frameless panels that would blend into the color of the roof. After the reroof project, set to start by Santa Rosa-based contractor Seth Lyle later this spring, the panels are set to be installed by MDL Energy in mid-summer.

Because the panel design is novel and customized, Martin estimates the array will cost one and a half times what a comparable solar system would.

"In Napa Valley one of our main things we want to have is a really beautiful environment, so all of us here try to keep our buildings as attractive as possible," Martin said. "To me, that kind of premium is a reasonable thing to do."

Other financing that’s in the works is for seismic retrofitting of a World War II-era brick building that wine phenom Dave Phinney converted into the Savage & Cooke distillery, newly opened on Mare Island in Vallejo.

“We can finance retroactively up to three years for wineries or producers that paid out of pocket for work,” Nagy said.

CleanFund had 1,235 percent three-year revenue growth (to $5.7 million), earning it a No. 405 spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies. The company also ranked No. 20 among financial-services companies on Inc. magazine’s list.

After an increase in complaints and court action last year over propane cannons used to scare flocks of hungry migratory birds from descending on expensive wine grape clusters just before harvest, Napa County regulators have drafted customs and standards that would add more teeth to “bird cannon” provisions in the local right-to-farm ordinance. Birds damage to wine grapes in California is estimated to be $49 million annually.

Also called bird bangers, these devices ignite the gas automatically at programmed intervals to produce a loud boom through a cannon-like tube. They are one of the strategies farmers of various crops around the globe use to frighten birds, but they’ve also drawn the ire of neighbors and sometimes legal action when the cannons are used as proscribed by local regulators and not.

And it’s a battle of wits between farmer and bird, because the suggestibility of the noises varies by species, randomness and location.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 18 told the director of planning, building and environmental services and the agricultural commissioner to cultivate an ordinance after county officials received a string of complaints in previous weeks. County ag officials had received 25 complaints about the big boomers in the past three years, ranging from seven to 10 annually, and the planning and sheriff departments also receive several such reports per year, according to a planning department report for that fall board meeting.

In September, a Napa County Superior Court judge ruled that Eleodoro Hernandez had to relocate his vineyard cannons to distances from neighbors and to set frequencies of fire all according to agricultural commissioner’s office recommendations. Trouble is, the county doesn’t have specific guidelines for such things.

So the county surveyed surrounding counties’ customers and standards for the cannons. Solano is thought to be the only California county with a full ordinance, as Sonoma County and others in the state have guidelines as part of their right-to-farm ordinances.

Napa County permit and ag regulators worked with wine industry representatives to craft bird cannon guidelines. The seven guidelines include on-site monitoring, using them only from sunrise to sunset, and leaving at least 500 feet between the noisemaker and occupied neighbor house, with sound baffling measures around the device.

A community meeting on the draft guidelines is set to be held March 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the Valley Oak and Madrone rooms in Building A of Napa County’s south campus, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, real estate and construction. Contact him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.