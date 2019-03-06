CleanFund, a Marin County-based provider of long-term financing through assessments on commercial property, is eying the beverage alcohol as an untapped market for capital. While such property-assessed clean energy (PACE) financing was originally conceived for water- and energy-efficiency upgrades and renewable-energy generation, it has been extended under California’s implementation to seismic retrofits.

The Sausalito-based company set up its first commercial PACE, or C-PACE financing, in 2010 and now has some funding deals in the final stages with North Coast vintners and distillers.

“It’s very attractive for the wine business, because there often is one entity owning the winery and the vineyards is being leased by another,” said Lucas Nagy, vice president of business development. “This separates the business of owning a property from the business of making wine.”

He’s talking to Southern California producers, and John Hawkins of Terroir Capital is helping to introduce North Coast producers to CleanFund’s C-PACE program.

PACE financing works through liens from a participating local tax authority. Terms can run up to 30 years and have fixed interest rates. Counties that have PACE programs in the North Coast include Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Marin and Solano. Some local jurisdictions, such as St. Helena, have more program options than the county as a whole, Nagy said.

One C-PACE deal that’s aimed to get funded before the construction season is Corison winery near St. Helena. Planned are a new roof and solar-energy system that maintains the aesthetics of the property.

"I've always wanted each side of our winery to be looking equally attractive," said William Martin, who helps his wife, winemaker Cathy Corison, run the namesake operation. Also attractive was the PACE financing that is paid twice annually with the property-tax bill, instead of monthly.

Trained in art and physics, Martin found a solution for the traditionally metal framed solar panels that would match the distinctive green roof of the winery.

With financing through CleanFund, he has been working with Onyx Solar, a Barcelona developer of photovoltaic panels that double as glass curtain walls, to develop frameless panels that would blend into the color of the roof. After the reroof project, set to start by Santa Rosa-based contractor Seth Lyle later this spring, the panels are set to be installed by MDL Energy in mid-summer.

Because the panel design is novel and customized, Martin estimates the array will cost one and a half times what a comparable solar system would.

"In Napa Valley one of our main things we want to have is a really beautiful environment, so all of us here try to keep our buildings as attractive as possible," Martin said. "To me, that kind of premium is a reasonable thing to do."

Other financing that’s in the works is for seismic retrofitting of a World War II-era brick building that wine phenom Dave Phinney converted into the Savage & Cooke distillery, newly opened on Mare Island in Vallejo.

“We can finance retroactively up to three years for wineries or producers that paid out of pocket for work,” Nagy said.

CleanFund had 1,235 percent three-year revenue growth (to $5.7 million), earning it a No. 405 spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies. The company also ranked No. 20 among financial-services companies on Inc. magazine’s list.

After an increase in complaints and court action last year over propane cannons used to scare flocks of hungry migratory birds from descending on expensive wine grape clusters just before harvest, Napa County regulators have drafted customs and standards that would add more teeth to “bird cannon” provisions in the local right-to-farm ordinance. Birds damage to wine grapes in California is estimated to be $49 million annually.