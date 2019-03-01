One of the North Coast’s largest distributors of wine closures has inked a deal with one of the world’s biggest producers of wine closures to centralize North American sales efforts in a new 54,700-square-foot processing and distribution plant in south Napa.

Portocork America Inc., the North American distributor for Portocork International of Portugal, on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Trefinos USA to represent its CWine and Compac technical corks on the continent. Portocork’s new Napa facility, which opened in mid-December at 165 Gateway Road E., will be the new processing and distribution point for those incoming stoppers from the production plant in Spain, according to Dustin Mowe, president of Portocork America.