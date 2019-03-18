Katy Perry, a best-selling pop singer, and celebrity chef Ayesha Curry are set to be headliners at the 39th annual Auction Napa Valley fundraiser, scheduled for May 30-June 2.

Known for songs such as "California Gurls" and "Firework," Perry is set to open the Saturday live auction event with a short set of her greatest hits on the grounds of the Meadowood Napa Valley resort, Napa Valley Vintners announced Monday. She is ranked fifth on the Recording Industry Association of America's Gold and Platinum list, with sales 99 million certified units.

The auction is one of the local winery trade association's major fundraisers of the year. Bidders compete for lots such as Napa Valley fine wines and travel packages. To date, over $185 million in auction proceeds have been disbursed to community health and children's education in Napa County.

The auction starts that Thursday evening with relaxed welcome parties, followed by a barrel auction on Friday at the newly restored Louis M. Martini Winery and dinners at vintner’s homes that night. After the live auction, Curry and other chefs from the Michael Mina family will be cooking over open fires at Meadowood. A farewell brunch caps the weekend.

Curry and husband, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, live in the Bay Area.

Tickets (auctionnapavalley.org) start at $150-$2,000 a person, depending on the event.