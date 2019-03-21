A Napa-based nonprofit that arranges rides, makes wellness checks and provides food for seniors has announced the hiring of Julia Orr as its executive director.

“Julia brings to our team the perfect blend of personal qualities, experience and results achieved to build and expand our programs in service to the senior members of our community,” George Pieczonka, board chairman of Molly's Angels, stated in the announcement. “Life is filled with extremely unusual stories. This one is a Molly’s Angels phenomenon. Marlene (Molly) Banz emigrated from England as a business woman and in 1999 established a Napa County, charitable nonprofit - Molly’s Angels. So, what are the chances that twenty years later (2019) another business woman (Julia Orr) emigrated from England and hopefully she will give us the (English-American Touch) for the next twenty years of leadership as Molly Banz did in the first twenty years. Julia Orr is a surprise as well as a prize for Molly’s Angels.”

The announcement stated that Orr’s career includes working for Disney Studios and animal welfare work.

Molly’s Angels works with its volunteers who use their own vehicles to take seniors to medical appointments. Those volunteers also make weekly “wellness checks” with seniors in Napa County, and the group partners with Food Donation Connection to pick up food from area businesses and deliver it to low-income senior housing complexes.