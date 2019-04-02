From grapes to grass: Vintner seeks to introduce cannabis to Napa Valley

North Bay entrepreneur Eric Sklar “loves to build things.” That is at least according to his freshman year college roommate from his days at the University of California, Berkeley.

“From doing a chain of restaurants to building a winery to now developing a delivery business for cannabis, he gets fascinated with something, figures out who is doing what and he’ll just plunge in and create something that never existed before,” said longtime friend David Brownstein, an antitrust attorney in San Francisco.

Sklar’s current role is as founder of Napa-based cannabis cultivation and delivery service Fumé.

Resiliency and a love for building companies literally and figuratively from the ground up have always been central to Sklar’s approach, Brownstein added.

A San Francisco native, he got his start in 1984 traveling with then vice presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro and working with her media team. He later worked on the 1988 campaign of Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis, noting that his work on losing campaigns proved a crash course in resiliency and succeeding in business.

“Running a business is about being an organizer,” Sklar said. “That’s what a presidential campaign is about.”

Always keeping an eye on trends that were just around the corner, Sklar opened a successful chain of Washington, D.C.-based restaurants called Burrito Brothers at a time when Mexican cuisine was not as mainstream as it is today.

“He was just about the first guy to put burritos outside the ethnic neighborhoods,” Brownstein said.

That forward-looking approach caused Sklar to turn his sights back to California and the winery business, starting Alpha Omega Winery in 2006 in St. Helena after a U.S. Supreme Court decision found it was up to states to allow wineries to sell their vintages in state and across state borders directly to consumers without going through distributors. Many North Bay winemakers greeted the decision with joy and saw a jump in their profits on out of state sales that no longer required a middleman to take a cut, according to the Press Democrat.

Sklar also seized on the opportunity to build the business literally, according to Alpha Omega investor Kelly Trevethan who also owns AXR Napa Valley in St. Helena, also in the Napa Valley.

“Eric was very much involved in the construction project and getting the architects and builders and the design of what the property was going to look like,” Trevethan said.

He added Sklar’s experience with politics – which include serving on the St. Helena City Council, two years of which as vice mayor – helped move the project forward.

“He’s been successful at being able to work with different personalities and from the different parts of the equation in terms of starting a business from scratch.“

The desire to work directly with customers and enter developing industries invariably led Sklar into the nascent California cannabis sector after he sold his shares of Alpha Omega to one of his business partners in 2013.

Sklar’s most recent venture, a cannabis cultivation and delivery business called Fumé, follows a familiar direct to consumer approach.

“I don’t like having anyone between me and the customer,” Sklar said, although he noted he wanted to develop wholesale distribution as well.

The business grows its cannabis products out of Clearlake in Lake County and delivers throughout Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties in partnership with the cannabis delivery company, Eaze.