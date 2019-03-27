Chatterbox Wine Marketing has been selling the beverage directly to consumers over the phone for about a decade, and now it's dialing a new owner of the company.

The Napa-based firm announced Tuesday that it was acquired by an investment group led by Third Leaf Partners, a San Francisco-based financier, adviser, manager and operator of beverage and luxury hospitality businesses in the California North Coast, nationwide and overseas. Third Leaf had hired Chatterbox last year to run DTC campaigns for portfolio brands and realized its potential to move a lot of wine without big discounts.

“We immediately recognized Chatterbox’s ability to generate greater DTC sales and revenue,” said Alex Pagon, managing partner of Third Leaf, in the announcement. The plan is to keep the Chatterbox team, including General Manager Steven Smith II.

Chatterbox on its website said it has worked with about 100 wineries and now focuses mainly on vintners in Napa and Sonoma counties. The company claims it can increase sales conversions for luxury winery direct-to-consumer merchandising efforts by 3-5 percent by its "secret sauce" method of email followed by phone calls. Posted metrics for 2017 were 4 percent annual conversion rate on total calls made, 13 percent of potential customers contacted and $641 average order value for the year, rising to $1,103 during the hot wine-sales months of October and November.

Outbound telesales has been a growing area for capturing more sales from tasting room prospects and club members past and present. Rohnert Park-based VinoPro and Chatterbox have been two North Bay stalwarts in third-party outbound telesales. A predecessor to Napa's WineDirect purchased Call for Wine several years ago then sold it in a shift toward e-commerce and fulfillment services.

Third Leaf Partners' current and past hospitality investments include Meadowood Napa Valley in St. Helena, The Napa Valley Reserve in St. Helena, Blackberry Farm in Tennessee and Twin Farms in Vermont. Beverage investments have included online auctioneer WineBid, with Napa and Seattle facilities; Mulderbosch in South Africa; Empire Estate in New York; and ENTER.Sake in Japan.

The firm also advises wineries based in California, Oregon, Washington, New Zealand, France and Italy.

Another Third Leaf managing partner is John Micek. His career includes hedge fund manager and investment banker. He co-founded Napa Valley boutique vintner Red Stitch Wine in 2008 with Dave Roberts and Rich Aurilia, and Micek currently is CEO.