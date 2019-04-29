This story originally appeared on PressDemocrat.com, also part of the Sonoma Media Investments news network.

Inglenook to expand its wine caves

Inglenook, the historic Rutherford winery owned by famed film director Francis Ford Coppola, will embark on a major expansion of its caves to celebrate its 140th anniversary.

The winery will add 122 stainless steel fermenting tanks, each of which will be dedicated to one of Inglenook’s 122 vineyard parcels. The project is slated to be completed in time for the 2020 harvest.

“Since it was founded in 1879 by Gustave Niebaum, Inglenook has been renowned for its creativity, quality, innovation and industry leadership,” Coppola said in a statement. “We continue that tradition and dedication with this significant cave expansion, led by our director of winemaking, Philippe Bascaules.”