Only 1 of 2 providers in the city of Fairfield accepting Denti-Cal

Only provider in Napa County accepting new Medi-Cal pediatric patients and Denti-Cal

9 Napa Valley locations, including the new South Napa Campus and two Fairfield locations in Solano County

74% of OLE Health patients live at or below 200% federal poverty level

1 in 4 children in Napa County come to OLE Health for care

300 = average number of new patients registering each month

The new $32 million OLE Health Napa Valley Vintners South Napa Campus clinic is getting prepped to start receiving patients June 3.

Located at 300 Hartle Court in the South Napa Century Center shopping venue, the federally qualified health center network's flagship location is set to serve 37,000 patients, including 8,000 children, by providing access to a wide range of health care services under one roof, the organization announced Wednesday.

OLE Health operates several health center locations throughout the Napa Valley and in Fairfield.

The additional space and innovative building design means OLE Health will be able to closely manage comprehensive treatment plans that incorporate primary care, women’s health, behavioral health, dental care, dietitians and more. The facility will also offer patients new services, including a triage unit, a teaching kitchen, optometry and a community garden.

“This building was designed for our patients, to give them the best possible healthcare experience we can offer,” said CEO Alicia Hardy in the announcement.

OLE Health was founded in 1972 and now provides care to one in six adults in Napa County, including more than 4,000 agricultural workers, the organization said.

“This beautiful new facility supports our unique model of team-based care, in which the team works closely together to deliver services in a way that is integrated, patient-centered and seamless,” Hardy said.

Napa Valley Vintners, a winery trade group whose annual benefit auction has supported OLE Health and other local education and health organization, donated $6 million to kick-start OLE’s effort to raise $15 million the project.

“Since our first small grant in 1984, we have worked closely with OLE Health investing a total of over $40 million in funds raised at Auction Napa Valley with them as our largest nonprofit partner. We are honored to support an organization that delivers efficient, high-quality and compassionate care to so many, including uninsured and underinsured clients,” said David Pearson, chairmain of the trade group's board of directors.

After raising funds, the project broke ground two years ago. A combined gift of $2 million from Louis & Evalyn Trinchero and Trinchero Family Estates, as well as contributions from individual donors, also helped the campaign reach its goal. The Peter A. & Vernice H. Gasser Foundation donated the land on which the new facility was built, and also contributed funds.

The 29,000-square-foot facility includes 18 patient exam rooms, nine dental operatories and 10 consult rooms for integrated behavioral health, nursing, nutrition and clinical pharmacy services.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting event is set for Wednesday, May 22, 4–6 p.m. NapaSport Steakhouse, Southside Café, Napkins Bar + Grill, and NakedWines.com have donated wine and food for the event, which will be coordinated by the Napa Chamber of Commerce.