All six North Bay counties had lower unemployment in April from a month before, according to preliminary state figures released Friday.

Marin was lowest at 2.1%, followed by Sonoma at 2.6%, Napa 2.7%, Solano 3.7%, Mendocino 4.1% and Lake 5.1%, according to the California Employment Development Department. All but two were below California’s unemployment rate last month of 3.9%, unchanged from March and identical to a year ago. Only Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties bested the national rate of 3.3% in April.

Sonoma County

The April unemployment rate in Sonoma County was down from a revised rate of 3.2% in March and below the estimate of 2.7% the previous April.

The county added jobs in professional and business services, professional and business services, and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in government.

Solano County

Joblessness in Solano last month decreased from a revised 4.5% in March and below the year-before estimate of 3.8%.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality; construction, manufacturing and government. The number of available jobs were unchanged in industries including professional and business services; financial activities; and trade, transportation and utilities.

Marin County

The April unemployment rate in Marin County improved from a revised 2.6% in March and was nearly on par with the very low rate of 2.2% the previous April.

The county added jobs in construction, leisure and hospitality, and trade, transportation and utilities. The number of available jobs were unchanged in industries including manufacturing, financial activities and information services.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County last month was below the revised 3.5% in March and barely under the year-before estimate of 2.9%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; and in the trade, transportation and utilities sector. No new jobs were added in financial activities, construction or government.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County last month was down from 5.2% in March.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality, construction, and trade, transportation and utilities. Fewer jobs were available in information services; educational and health services.

Lake County

The Lake County unemployment rate in April decreased from 6.2% in March.

The county added jobs in leisure and hospitality, government, and mining, logging and construction. Fewer jobs were available in educational and health services.