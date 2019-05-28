Redwood Credit Union’s business lending department offers complete concierge service where the lending staff collaborate with business owners with a desire to help them grow and succeed.

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. RCU offers complete financial services including checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, online and mobile banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, wealth management, and more.

When running a business, it’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day responsibilities and neglect the big picture. But the truth is, making a few small procedural changes can add up to major savings. Redwood Credit Union’s business banking team put together these three tips to help you maximize positive cash flow.

Evaluate Purchase Trends and Inventory

It costs money to store products that aren’t selling—and it’s also costly to not have on hand the products your customers want. Analyze your inventory and purchase trends regularly so you can meet demand without undue surplus. Look at your historical sales figures, market trends, predicted growth, and the economy to help guide you in this process.

Tracking inventory can be tedious, but it’s effective and the savings add up. A good practice is to use the 6–12-month rule. If you have stock that hasn’t sold in the last six months to a year, it’s probably time to stop stocking that item. Run a special discount or promotion to sell it off, and then swap in an item more likely to sell.

Partner with Like-Minded Businesses

You likely don’t want to partner with a direct competitor, but if you can partner with a business that uses some of the same supplies as you, consider asking them to make combined purchases from suppliers. That way, you’ll both benefit from bulk pricing.

Purchasing supplies in bulk is a smart move, even if you can’t find a company willing to share orders with you. RCU member Alana Rivera realized she could save money by buying raw materials and packaging in bulk for her handcrafted skincare line, Etta + Billie. With a business loan from Redwood Credit Union, Alana was able to take advantage of these savings and decrease expenses to boost her bottom line.

Prune Your Mailing List

Don’t waste money sending your marketing materials to those not likely to buy. Start by going through your list and eliminating non-responders and those who are less viable prospects. It may be smart to work with a mailing list company to help you develop a list based on the characteristics of your most likely consumers—age, income level, gender, and more. This targeted approach will help you save money and better tailor your message to your desired audience for higher impact.

Ask the United States Postal Service to correct addresses or alert you to incomplete addresses. They do this for free.

For more information on business lines of credit or savings strategies, call Redwood Credit Union at 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org/business or stop by one of our 19 branch locations.