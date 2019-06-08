The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Jennifer Boyle has been promoted to vice president of lending for Redwood Credit Union. In her new role, Boyle will manage the credit union’s loan documentation, funding, servicing, collection, and loss-mitigation activities for the consumer, mortgage, and business lending units.

Boyle joined Redwood fresh out of college as a mortgage clerk. Subsequent positions have included mortgage loan processor, mortgage loan officer, assistant manager of loan solutions, manager of financial assistance, manager of lending operations, and now vice president of lending.

“Jennifer has years of lending experience and has brought a high level of passion and commitment to her roles at RCU,” said Diane Berthinier, senior vice president of lending. “I’m confident she will effectively drive growth and help us take the credit union’s lending programs to the next level.”

Boyle has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Sonoma State University.

—

Tara Johnson has been named vice president and director of branch operations and business development at Summit State Bank.

Johnson, who has more than 10 years of branch-banking experience in community banking, most recently opened a new branch office in a new market for Bank of Marin.

“We welcome Tara as a valuable addition to the Summit team. Her knowledge, leadership skills and strong sense of community is an added bonus to her operations and business-development experience she brings with her to Summit,” said Jim Brush, president and CEO of Summit State Bank. “We are very excited about having her expertise and leadership to support our commitment to grow,”

Johnson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from San Francisco State University.

—

Matthew Podolsky has joined Phoenix American Financial Services as director of business development. He will be responsible for implementing the company’s sales strategy, developing and maintaining an expanded client base for the company’s investor services, fund accounting and back-office outsourcing offerings.

Podolsky brings more than 15 years of industry experience to his new role. He most recently served as senior vice president of sales at Provasi Capital Partners. Before that, he worked for Atlas Energy Group as vice president of sales. He previously worked in commercial real estate in vice president positions at both CB Richard Ellis, Inc. and Cushman & Wakefield of California, Inc.

Podolsky graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in regional development and urban planning.

—

Russell Siebert has been named executive vice president of growth at VisiQuate, a health care business-analytics firm based in Santa Rosa.

Siebert brings more than 20 years of industry experience to his new role, including in machine learning, population health and revenue cycle optimization.

Before joining VisiQuate, Siebert worked at ZirMed, a medical-billing firm; as well as GE Healthcare. Siebert graduated from Texas A&M University with bachelor’s of science degree in sociology.

—

Vionic has named Jerry Williamson as senior vice president of global sales and Angela Caltagirone senior vice president of digital and brand marketing.

Williamson will lead the Vionic domestic, international, home shopping, and medical teams; Caltagirone will head up the Vionic digital and marketing teams.

Williamson most recently served as the executive vice president of sales for Lucca Lane and Latigo Footwear/Footwear Unlimited. Before that, he was director of sales for UGG, where he managed a $500 million women’s and kids business. He spent eight years at Clarks, with the last five as vice president of sales.