North Bay professionals news from Redwood Credit Union, Summit State Bank, Phoenix American Financial and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
June 7, 2019, 6:55PM
The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Jennifer Boyle has been promoted to vice president of lending for Redwood Credit Union. In her new role, Boyle will manage the credit union’s loan documentation, funding, servicing, collection, and loss-mitigation activities for the consumer, mortgage, and business lending units.

Boyle joined Redwood fresh out of college as a mortgage clerk. Subsequent positions have included mortgage loan processor, mortgage loan officer, assistant manager of loan solutions, manager of financial assistance, manager of lending operations, and now vice president of lending.

“Jennifer has years of lending experience and has brought a high level of passion and commitment to her roles at RCU,” said Diane Berthinier, senior vice president of lending. “I’m confident she will effectively drive growth and help us take the credit union’s lending programs to the next level.”

Boyle has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Sonoma State University.

Tara Johnson has been named vice president and director of branch operations and business development at Summit State Bank.

Johnson, who has more than 10 years of branch-banking experience in community banking, most recently opened a new branch office in a new market for Bank of Marin.

“We welcome Tara as a valuable addition to the Summit team. Her knowledge, leadership skills and strong sense of community is an added bonus to her operations and business-development experience she brings with her to Summit,” said Jim Brush, president and CEO of Summit State Bank. “We are very excited about having her expertise and leadership to support our commitment to grow,”

Johnson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from San Francisco State University.

Matthew Podolsky has joined Phoenix American Financial Services as director of business development. He will be responsible for implementing the company’s sales strategy, developing and maintaining an expanded client base for the company’s investor services, fund accounting and back-office outsourcing offerings.

Podolsky brings more than 15 years of industry experience to his new role. He most recently served as senior vice president of sales at Provasi Capital Partners. Before that, he worked for Atlas Energy Group as vice president of sales. He previously worked in commercial real estate in vice president positions at both CB Richard Ellis, Inc. and Cushman & Wakefield of California, Inc.

Podolsky graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in regional development and urban planning.

Russell Siebert has been named executive vice president of growth at VisiQuate, a health care business-analytics firm based in Santa Rosa.

Siebert brings more than 20 years of industry experience to his new role, including in machine learning, population health and revenue cycle optimization.

Before joining VisiQuate, Siebert worked at ZirMed, a medical-billing firm; as well as GE Healthcare. Siebert graduated from Texas A&M University with bachelor’s of science degree in sociology.

Vionic has named Jerry Williamson as senior vice president of global sales and Angela Caltagirone senior vice president of digital and brand marketing.

Williamson will lead the Vionic domestic, international, home shopping, and medical teams; Caltagirone will head up the Vionic digital and marketing teams.

Williamson most recently served as the executive vice president of sales for Lucca Lane and Latigo Footwear/Footwear Unlimited. Before that, he was director of sales for UGG, where he managed a $500 million women’s and kids business. He spent eight years at Clarks, with the last five as vice president of sales.

Before joining Vionic, Caltagirone worked for more than 20 years at Williams-Sonoma, where she led the company’s digital transformation. As a strategist, she implemented vision to develop digital & multi-media marketing roadmaps to drive growth focused on brand positioning and creating a personalized customer experience for Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and Mark & Graham.

Kristi Devine has been appointed director of hospitality and sales at Brand Napa Valley. She joins Brand with hospitality and direct-to-consumer sales management experience from companies including Covert Estate and Fantesca Estate Winery. Her 10 years of wine industry experience also includes more than five years at Wilson Artisan Wines. Devine graduated from Sonoma State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and management, wine strategies.

Jennifer Burke has been named director of the Santa Rosa Water Department. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing all Water Department operations, including water supply, wastewater collection and treatment, groundwater, recycled water, and storm water management. Burke will oversee a 253-person department.

Burke, who has 20 years of experience in the water industry, most recently served as the deputy director of Water Resources, overseeing water-use efficiency, water resources planning, energy and sustainability, and water quality. In March, she was appointed as the interim water director during the recruitment process to permanently fill the director position.

Burke has a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from San Jose State University.

Empire College has named Laura Krieg as the Legal Department head of the School of Business. In addition, Nina Cooney and Eric Young have joined the faculty.

Krieg, who has been a member of the Empire College School of Business legal faculty since 2010, has worked at various law firms as a paralegal and does contract paralegal work. She has assisted attorneys in the areas of criminal law, personal injury law, civil litigation, medical lien reduction, and family law. She has a bachelor’s of arts degree in management, and a paralegal certificate from Sonoma State University.

Cooney, who has been with the law firm of O’Brien Watters & Davis since 1988, has extensive legal experience in the areas of probate, trust administration, real estate, and business entities. She is a certified paralegal and has an advanced paralegal certificate in real estate principles from the National Association of Legal Assistants

Young is the principal at Young Law Office, a Santa Rosa litigation firm. He has an extensive background in civil litigation and appeals, emphasizing plaintiffs’ premises liability litigation. He has taught an appellate law course at Golden Gate University, civil procedure courses at John F. Kennedy School of Law, and was an adjunct instructor in the Paralegal Program at both Sonoma State University and Santa Rosa Junior College. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he earned his Juris Doctor Degree from Golden Gate University School of Law.

Scott Olds has joined Touro University California as director of information and technology. Olds, who has more than 25 years of experience, will be responsible for recruiting and leading a high-performing IT team that will build a state-of-the-art campus technology infrastructure that supports the future needs of students, faculty and staff across all of Touro’s graduate programs. His expertise lies in working with highly complex and varied confidential information systems in the educational, health care, governmental and nonprofit sectors.

Olds previously served as district director of information systems at the State Center Community College District in Fresno. He also served as the college district’s interim associate vice chancellor for admission and records, Enrollment Management, IS/IT.

The Windsor Town Council has announced the appointment of Ken MacNab as town manager, effective May 15. He had been serving as interim town manager since Dec. 9.

MacNab began his work for the township on July 11, 2016, in the role of community development director. He has extensive planning experience in the North Bay that has cultivated an understanding of core community issues facing Windsor, including affordable housing, economic expansion in the downtown, and growth and infrastructure planning, according to the town council.

MacNab previously held planning positions in the cities of Napa, Calistoga and Santa Rosa, as well as the County of Napa.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Portland State University, and a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and planning from Sonoma State University.