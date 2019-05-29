s
Wine industry poised for opportunity amid climate change, big M&A deals: Rabobank

CHARLES DAY

RABOBANK N.A. | May 29, 2019, 3:47PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.

Vine Notes

Sponsored Content

Charles Day (Charles.Day@rabobank.com) is senior vice president and area manager of the North Coast Wine & Agriculture group of Rabobank, N.A.

The content, views and opinions in this article are based, in part, upon research produced by RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness, a unit of Rabobank Group. The information contained herein is intended for general educational purposes only and is not to be construed as legal, tax, or financial advice. Please consult with your own legal, tax or financial adviser for guidance with your own particular circumstances.

Rabobank, N.A., is a member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS # 649477.

VineNotes (nbbj.news/vinenotes) is a recurring column sponsored by Rabobank, Heffernan Insurance Brokers and Farella Braun + Martel.

Although we anticipate economic and sector challenges ahead, in the current market wine industry professionals have many opportunities to set their businesses up for success. And, some of this behavior has certainly already begun.

Sustainability solutions continue to be top-of-mind, and it’s encouraging to see industry professionals share best practices and ideas that will make a positive impact on the environment and businesses. At the recent international Climate Change Leadership Summit measuring and incentivizing environmental goals, as well as alternative packaging ideas were presented as a win-win for the planet and the bottom line.

We also continue to see strategic deal activity with outcomes benefiting parties with differing goals and needs. E. & J. Gallo’s recent portfolio purchase of some of Constellation Brands’ lower-priced assets underscores the positives for both sides of a deal when each party has a clear understanding of the type of business they are focusing on. In this scenario, Constellation is able to continue its focus on premiumization and Gallo creates more opportunity in a sector it performs well in, leveraging its strong presence with entry level consumers.

In the recently released Wine Quarterly report, Rabobank beverage sector strategist Stephen Rannekleiv takes a deeper dive into these topics.

Climate Change Leadership Summit

As Rannekleiv points out in the second-quarter report, the wine industry remains ahead of the curve in seeking climate change solutions, and as industry executives and thought leaders from around the globe gathered in Portugal recently at the Climate Change Leadership Porto Summit 2019, it became clear that these solutions are not one-size-fits-all.

Presentations in Porto by Rannekleiv, Jackson Family Wines and others highlighted the importance of setting quantitative goals to measure the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Mike Veseth, known as “The Wine Economist,” encouraged companies to start with an environmental audit to establish a baseline, set specific goals to reduce emissions, then improve efficiency, evaluate results and repeat the process. The Q2 report notes that some companies are taking this a step further, not just measuring emissions progress, but rewarding management for achieving sustainability goals.

Sustainable packaging was another thought-provoking topic as heavy 750-milliliter glass wine bottles are a significant source of GHG emissions. Moving to lighter glass was touted as an easy way to reduce carbon footprint. Katie Jackson of Jackson Family Wines eased concerns of customer perception from wineries focused on a high-end experience as she recounted that consumers seemed almost unaware of her company’s switch to lighter glass.

Overall, Rannekleiv concludes from the wide-ranging discussions that improving the wine industry’s carbon footprint will come not from any single effort but from innovations all along the value chain, which will vary from region to region.

Winery M&A in the news

On April 4, Constellation announced it was selling its portfolio of lower-priced wine and spirits brands to Gallo for $1.7 billion, including 30 brands and six production facilities. While Constellation had announced it was seeking a buyer for the entire portfolio, it was surprising that the company found a single buyer.

Ultimately, the deal looks to have a positive impact on both companies’ business models. Constellation will be able to report better results to investors with these brands off the books, continuing to concentrate on the premium segment. For Gallo, even though the brands are not in the ideal price segment, they now have a group that came at a very reasonable price and will derive reasonable profits over time.

The second-quarter report notes strong parallels between this deal and Diageo’s recent divestiture of several low-priced spirits brands to a privately held company. Both deals seem to make sense for all parties involved, and it will be particularly interesting to watch how Gallo contends with the challenges of managing a large portfolio of competing brands and apparently redundant facilities.

For a copy of the detailed Wine Quarterly second quarter 2019 report, call Steven Knudsen at the Rabobank office in Santa Rosa, 707-591-8016.

Rabobank prepares for growth in rural banking sector

Continuing to provide its trusted market analyses in many forms, including its Wine Quarterly report, in March Rabobank announced (raboag.com/news/rabobank-announces-plan-to-strengthen-us-rural-banking-business-46) that it will transfer the food and agriculture loan portfolio from its California retail banking operation, Rabobank N.A., to Rabo AgriFinance. Joining Rabo AgriFinance’s more than 40 offices across the U.S., the transition positions the bank as the only U.S. lender to offer a broad, nationwide view of agriculture coupled with local expertise and global resources. The portfolio transfer will take place in July, and Rabo AgriFinance plans to open 10 offices in California in support of its food and agriculture clients.

Wine business professionals can continue to rely on Rabo AgriFinance for its now-even-more-unmatched financing capacity, access to networks and sector-specific knowledge.