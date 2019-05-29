The content, views and opinions in this article are based, in part, upon research produced by RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness, a unit of Rabobank Group. The information contained herein is intended for general educational purposes only and is not to be construed as legal, tax, or financial advice. Please consult with your own legal, tax or financial adviser for guidance with your own particular circumstances.

Although we anticipate economic and sector challenges ahead, in the current market wine industry professionals have many opportunities to set their businesses up for success. And, some of this behavior has certainly already begun.

Sustainability solutions continue to be top-of-mind, and it’s encouraging to see industry professionals share best practices and ideas that will make a positive impact on the environment and businesses. At the recent international Climate Change Leadership Summit measuring and incentivizing environmental goals, as well as alternative packaging ideas were presented as a win-win for the planet and the bottom line.

We also continue to see strategic deal activity with outcomes benefiting parties with differing goals and needs. E. & J. Gallo’s recent portfolio purchase of some of Constellation Brands’ lower-priced assets underscores the positives for both sides of a deal when each party has a clear understanding of the type of business they are focusing on. In this scenario, Constellation is able to continue its focus on premiumization and Gallo creates more opportunity in a sector it performs well in, leveraging its strong presence with entry level consumers.

In the recently released Wine Quarterly report, Rabobank beverage sector strategist Stephen Rannekleiv takes a deeper dive into these topics.

Climate Change Leadership Summit

As Rannekleiv points out in the second-quarter report, the wine industry remains ahead of the curve in seeking climate change solutions, and as industry executives and thought leaders from around the globe gathered in Portugal recently at the Climate Change Leadership Porto Summit 2019, it became clear that these solutions are not one-size-fits-all.

Presentations in Porto by Rannekleiv, Jackson Family Wines and others highlighted the importance of setting quantitative goals to measure the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Mike Veseth, known as “The Wine Economist,” encouraged companies to start with an environmental audit to establish a baseline, set specific goals to reduce emissions, then improve efficiency, evaluate results and repeat the process. The Q2 report notes that some companies are taking this a step further, not just measuring emissions progress, but rewarding management for achieving sustainability goals.

Sustainable packaging was another thought-provoking topic as heavy 750-milliliter glass wine bottles are a significant source of GHG emissions. Moving to lighter glass was touted as an easy way to reduce carbon footprint. Katie Jackson of Jackson Family Wines eased concerns of customer perception from wineries focused on a high-end experience as she recounted that consumers seemed almost unaware of her company’s switch to lighter glass.

Overall, Rannekleiv concludes from the wide-ranging discussions that improving the wine industry’s carbon footprint will come not from any single effort but from innovations all along the value chain, which will vary from region to region.

Winery M&A in the news

On April 4, Constellation announced it was selling its portfolio of lower-priced wine and spirits brands to Gallo for $1.7 billion, including 30 brands and six production facilities. While Constellation had announced it was seeking a buyer for the entire portfolio, it was surprising that the company found a single buyer.

Ultimately, the deal looks to have a positive impact on both companies’ business models. Constellation will be able to report better results to investors with these brands off the books, continuing to concentrate on the premium segment. For Gallo, even though the brands are not in the ideal price segment, they now have a group that came at a very reasonable price and will derive reasonable profits over time.