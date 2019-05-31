Leon Marcelo, 49, was assigned to keep everything other than grape clusters out of a funnel on a grape harvester as it straddled rows of a vineyard on Monticello Road near Napa on Oct. 29, according to a Cal/OSHA case narrative.

A 24-year veteran of the company, Marcelo had been working for about 10 hours that day when his sweatshirt wrapped around an unguarded revolving control shaft near the funnel around 12:30 p.m. When the driver and crew foreman saw Marcelo signal for help, he stopped the harvester to help, but Marcelo’s body quickly went limp and he was later declared dead, according to the report.