Couple take control of Napa’s Blackbird Vineyards

John and Julia Hinshaw have bought a controlling stake in Blackbird Vineyards in Napa Valley, an artisanal producer of Bordeaux influenced wines.

The couple had been investors in Blackbird for several years. They also have their own vineyard in St. Helena and have been making wine for seven years.

The Blackbird winery, founded in 2003, has Aaron Pott as its winemaker and sources fruit throughout Napa County.

“Our team is pleased to have their leadership as we continue to elevate our portfolio of bottlings in the minds of (winery club) members, clients and trade partners around the world,” said winery founder Michael Polenske in a statement.

The couple want to expand production at their new winery, which opened last year in the city of Napa. It also serves custom crush clients.