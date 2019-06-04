The 39th annual Auction Napa Valley wine industry fundraiser raised nearly $12 million for local health and children's education over the weekend, organizers said Monday.

Starting and wrapping with online bidding May 30 through noon Monday, the event attracted about 900 to the main event, the live auction on Saturday at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort. A headliner of that event was pop singer Katy Perry's toast with Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon wine and a concert of a few of her hits, such as "Last Friday Night" and "Firework."

Among the 30 lots offered at the live auction were spots at an exclusive party for the 75th anniversary of Napa Valley Vintners, the trade group that helps put on the fundraiser.

The auction included a barrel auction at the newly renovated Louis M. Martini Winery on Friday.

The auction is one of the local winery trade association's major fundraisers of the year. Bidders compete for lots such as Napa Valley fine wines and travel packages. Since it started in 1981, over $185 million in auction proceeds have been disbursed to community health and children's education in Napa County. A recent recipient is the newly opened OLE Health Napa Valley Vintners South Napa Campus clinic.

The 2018 auction raised over $13.4 million. The next one is set for June 4-7, 2020, and the first tickets go on sale Tuesday.