VineView, which operates from Napa and eastern Canada, builds on its software for analyzing the health of grapevines and other crops via aerial imaging with the hiring of Shaun Johansen as chief technology officer.

Johansen comes to the 17-year-old company after running his own software company, Velo Industries, and programming and software architecture stints over two decades, including at Research in Motion, now BlackBerry Limited. He led technology at two startups and created innovative systems that led to sales of the companies, VineView said.

“Shaun brings vibrant energy and fresh ideas to the team,” said VineView CEO Richard van der Put in the announcement Monday. “We are excited about the growth and progress we will be able to make together.”

VineView merged with Canadian startup SkySquirrel Technologies in January 2018. VineView started in Napa County in 2002 built its on use of special cameras mounted on its airplanes based at the Angwin airport, then analyzing the images for vineyard conditions. SkySquirrel started in 2012 and focused on cloud-based software for processing aerial vineyard images and developed systems for using unmanned aerial vehicles for image capture.

VineView operates in over a dozen countries. One of its main products is PureVine, which analyzes individual vines and is positioned as an improvement over standard NDVI crop-imaging technology.