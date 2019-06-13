The Wine Business Institute in the School of Business and Economics at Sonoma State University will for the first time offer its certificate in wine industry finance and accounting as an online program, the university announced Monday.

Classes begin Aug. 8. The course, which had been offered on-campus, will now be taught exclusively online, according to Valery Vue, marketing and communications manager at the School of Business and Economics at SSU. And beginning in spring 2020, the university will offer separate full-day wine finance workshops on campus, she added.

Completion of the finance and accounting certification program will require two eight-week online courses, including Foundation & Best Practices of Wine Industry Accounting, and Advanced Financial Management and Strategy for Wine Businesses, according to SSU.

“Wine industry professionals are increasingly seeking convenient ways to advance their knowledge in leading successful wine businesses. It was a no-brainer adding the Certificate in Wine Industry Finance and Accounting to our slate of online program offerings,” Soo Haylett, executive director of graduate and executive programs in the School of Business and Economics, said in a statement. “The new online format enables us to serve a greater number of wine professionals worldwide by increasing access to this sought-after wine industry certification.”

Additional wine-business programs launching this fall include the online certificate in wine business management on Sept. 12 and the Global Executive MBA in Wine Business in October.

The MBA program, which is accepting applications through Aug. 31, is offered in a hybrid format consisting of online coursework, on-campus meetings and faculty mentoring, combined with experiential learning opportunities in the U.S. and abroad.

SSU was the first university in the United States to offer a wine business-focused undergraduate degree (1998), an MBA (2008) and an executive MBA (2012).

For more information about the fall 2019 wine business education programs, wine business degrees and research, visit sbe.sonoma.edu/winebiz. Details about next spring’s on-campus wine finance workshops are available at sbe.sonoma.edu/wine-business-finance-workshops.