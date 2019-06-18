GAZE wine cocktails will be introduced at a number of tasting activations across the country including the Girlboss Rally, an empowering conference for women in Los Angeles, June 29-30.

The small but fast-growing niche of portable and convenient wine packaging is heating up as summer nears, with launches by three local vintners of wine in aluminum cans.

On June 13, Australia-based Treasury Wine Estates launched a line of spritzers from its Beringer Main & Vine everyday brand. Targeting the health-conscious consumer and cocktail aficionado, the slim-format cans are slightly sweet gluten-free blends of wine and “natural fruit flavors” with 95 calories per can and 5.5% alcohol. They are positioned as having less sugar than other spritzers and half the alcohol of a number of white table wines.

Oft-cited reasons for this surge in canned wine are convenience of carrying small cans that can be opened easily, 100% recyclability, easier portion control and ability to sample different wines at a sitting.

Initial flavors are blood orange mango, pomegranate and pink grapefruit. The 250-milliliter cans, or just over one standard glass of wine, are being sold individually or in 1-liter four-packs, which retail for $8 each.

On June 7, St. Helena-based Trinchero Family Estates launched the Pomelo Wine Co. brand in cans nationally. The California appellation wine is sealed in 375-milliliter bottles, equivalent to half a standard-sized wine bottle, making the suggested retail price of $6 a can equivalent to $12 for a full bottle’s worth.

The first round of canning via a copacker has concluded, and future rounds will continue through the year, depending on demand, according to Brie Wohld, brand marketing director.

“Pomelo was the best fit for cans, but we are always looking ahead at what’s next for our other 50-plus wine and spirits brands, especially in the alternative packaging space,” Wohld said.

She pointed to the portfolio’s biggest brand, Sutter Home, which has built consumer interest in 187-milliliter bottles, equivalent to one-quarter of a standard-sized wine bottle. Recently added to the Sutter Home packaging mix was the 500-milliliter Tetra Pak resealable paper carton, and sales of that format have been experiencing double-digit growth, Wohld said.

“Nothing is off the table for Sutter Home and our family of brands,” she said.

Trinchero’s Bandit brand was a trailblazer in alternative wine packaging when it launched in a Tetra Pak carton in 2003.

On June 6, a national brand made from certified organic grapes joined the can revolution. Mendocino County-based Bonterra Organic Vineyards, a sister brand to Fetzer and owned by Chile’s Concha y Toro, launched three wines in 250-milliliter cans: Young Red blend, sauvignon blanc and rose. Four-packs retail for $20.

The Italian canned rose and red-blend brand Tiamo, also made from organic grapes, launched last year and has been canned by Free Flow Wines of Sonoma.

Thanks to more readily available containers in the past few years in the sizes allowed for wine by the U.S. Tax & Trade Bureau, canned wine volume is growing quickly. The category has grown from $26 million in sales in 2016 to $69 million, up 60% in the latest 52 weeks data tracked by IRI through June 2 from U.S. grocery, liquor and convenience stores.

About 300 vintners currently offer 800 canned wine products, according to WICresearch.com, which is focused on that format. Early this month, the organization released survey results, based on 1,700 respondents, that suggest there is a mismatch between size formats and consumer preferences: 43% of consumers perfer 250-milliliter cans, and half of producers offer them, usually in four packs; 36% of consumers like 187-milliliter cans, but only 8% of producers offer them; and 21% of consumers opt for 375-milliliter cans, while 42% of vintners offer them.