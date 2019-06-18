(1 of ) In an area known for its wine and food, The CIA at Copia in Napa hosts an exhibition highlighting one of the culinary world's superstars: Julia Childs. "France is a Feast: The Photographic Journey of Paul and Julia Child" is on exhibition at The CIA at Copia through Sept. 2, 2019. (courtesy photo)
(2 of ) Following the advice of the French chef, visitors to the "France is a Feast" exhibit at The CIA at Copia in Napa offer their messages about what make them happy: "Grateful Dead," "Keep laughing," and "Plan your getaways and let nothing interfere with your plans" are among the messages left by guests of the photographic journey. (courtesy photo)
(3 of ) The exhibit relies on the photos taken by Paul Child, the husband of famed chef, author and television personality Julia Child. It centers on the time the couple spent in France, where Julia's interest in cooking blossomed. (courtesy photo)
(4 of ) Based on the book, "France is a Feast: The Photographic Journey of Paul and Julia Child" (Thames & Hudson), the exhibition documents how Julia Child first discovered French cooking and the French way of life. Her kitchen, shown in the center of this picture, is among the glimpses into the married couple's life in France beginning in the late 1940s. (courtesy photo)
(5 of ) After the publication of her cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," Americans soon began to get to know Julia Child from television. "The French Chef" was created and hosted by Child, and produced and broadcast by Boston public television station WGBH from Feb. 2, 1963, to Jan. 14, 1973. It was one of the first cooking shows on American television. (courtesy photo)
(6 of ) In Paris, Julia Child attended the famous Cordon Bleu cooking school. She later met Simone Beck, who was writing a French cookbook for Americans with her friend Louisette Bertholle. Beck proposed that Child work with them to make the book appeal to Americans. In 1951, Child, Beck and Bertholle began to teach cooking to American women in Child's Paris kitchen, calling their informal school L'école des trois gourmandes (The School of the Three Food Lovers). When it was first published in 1961 by Alfred A. Knopf, the 726-page "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" was a best-seller and received critical acclaim that derived in part from the American interest in French culture in the early 1960s. (courtesy photo)
(7 of ) Paul and Julia Child moved to Paris in 1948. Paul was cultural attaché for the U.S. Information Service. According to the Napa Valley Museum website, the couple immersed themselves into the French capital and countryside. (courtesy photo)
(8 of ) "Though Paul (Child) was an accomplished photographer (his work is in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art), his photographs remained out of the public eye until the publication of Julia's memoir, 'My Life in France,' in which several of his images were included," the Napa Valley Museum website states. (courtesy photo)
(9 of ) One part of the exhibit shows the couple relaxing outdoors with a meal. Nearby, a note explains "Paul's Process": "... he carefully composed his shot, moving this way and that to enhance the contrast between light and shadow. He made a final check of his light meter, stifled his breathing so as to hold the camera as steady as possible, then pushed his thumb down on the plunger."
(10 of ) Julia Child, who died in 2004, helped fund Copia: The American Center for Wine, Food & the Arts near downtown Napa, which established a restaurant named Julia's Kitchen. The center was open 2001-2008 before being closed. The Culinary Institute of America purchased a portion of the site and later opened a culinary school and visitor's center, The CIA at Copia. (courtesy photo)