Noel Schaff has been hired as winemaker for Jelly Jar Wines of Novato.

After graduating with a degree in environmental geology science from Boston College in 2010, she worked as a harvest intern at Hahn Family Wines. She steadily progressed, becoming assistant winemaker.

In 2014, she joined the Jamieson Ranch Vineyard winemaking team, where she further honed her winemaking credentials before being tapped for Jelly Jar’s winemaking position.

Related Stories Napa wine brand Jelly Jar sold

“My winemaking career involved a lot of hands-on learning and advice from a series of dedicated mentors. I love combining my love of science, food and the outdoors into a lifelong career,” Schaff stated in the announcement.

Jelly Jar, a California red blend, has been one of the wines in the portfolio of WX Brands since November 2017. WX Brand’s products are sourced from 14 countries and sold in 19 countries resulting in over 4 million cases sold worldwide.

In 2018, the Journal reported it expanded its portfolio of proprietary brands with the purchase of two noncannabis brands from Sonoma-based Rebel Coast Winery.