Napa-based Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (OTCBB: CWGL), maker of the Pine Ridge and Seghesio brands, promoted Nicolas M.E. Quillé interim president and CEO after the resignation of Patrick DeLong.

Effective June 3, Quillé, 47, replaces DeLong, 53, who came to the company in 2007 and rose to chief financial officer and chief operations officer before being appointed president and CEO in late 2014, Crimson announced. DeLong filled the top spot when Erle Martin left the company, and DeLong was involved in the acquisitions of Chamisal Vineyards and Seghesio Family Vineyards, the Business Journal reported at the time.

“We have great confidence in the Crimson team and are grateful for Nicolas’ commitment to step in, as we begin our search for a new CEO who embodies the culture of the company,” said John Cumming, chairman of Crimson’s board of directors, in the announcement. “I appreciate Pat’s dedication and efforts during his long tenure with the company and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

Quillé came to Crimson in May 2018 and will continue as chief winemaking and operations officer. Previously, he was general manager and head winemaker of Banfi Vintners’ boutique portfolio of wineries in the Pacific Northwest. He spent the last 26 years in a variety of winegrowing positions in both France and the United States. In addition to his role with Banfi, his U.S. experience includes winegrowing and management positions with Pacific Rim and Bonny Doon.

DeLong’s severance agreement includes one and a half times his base salary, or $538,000, according to a regulatory filing.

Founded in 1991, Crimson Wine Group owns and manages 986 acres of plantable vineyard land in six regions of California, Oregon and Washington. The portfolio includes the brands Chamisal Vineyards of San Luis Obispo; Double Canyon of West Richland, Washington; Malene Wines of Santa Barbara County; Seghesio Family Vineyards of Healdsburg; Archery Summit of Dayton, Oregon; Pine Ridge Vineyards of Napa; Seven Hills Winery of Walla Walla, Washington.

The company shipped 353,000 cases and employed 185 full time in 2018, according to its annual report. Revenues were $67.8 million last year, with $3.0 million of the $4.5 million increase from 2017 attributed to more use of the Double Canyon winery for custom winemaking, the company reported. Net income last year was $1.98 million, down 68% from 2017.