Just over a year after an East Coast billionaire purchased Heitz Wine Cellars, the Napa Valley vintner of luxury-tier cabernet sauvignon purchased 51 acres of vines to add to its Trailside Vineyard.
Australia-based Treasury Wine Estates, owner of brands such as BV and Sterling in Napa Valley, sold its Wildwood Vineyard to Heitz, according to the Wine Spectator. The purchase price wasn’t disclosed.
The publicly traded wine company told the publication that the vineyard was “considered non-core to the business’ requirements.”
"We are elated to bring this plot of land into the Heitz estate and to begin to explore each block to unlock the true potential of the place,” said Carlton McCoy, Heitz president and CEO, in a statement.
Heitz founders Joe and Alic Heitz started the winery in 1961 and purchased Trailside in 1984. Two years later, he bought 25 acres of Wildwood. Heitz has replanted all 105 acres to cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay.
Galon Lawrence Jr. acquired Heitz in spring 2018.
The winery produces about 40,000 cases annually. That won’t change with the new acreage, the vintner told Wine Spectator.