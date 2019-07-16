Starmont winery sold in Napa

"This purchase is outside our normal mainstream operations," Orsi said Monday. “This is not involving the other activities we have, which include Orsi family wines.”

With a career that includes stints as a top executive for Western states breweries including Pabst before its sale in 2010, Orsi purchased a cattle ranch near Healdsburg in 1990 and now owns about 300 acres of land in Sonoma County. He sells wine grapes mostly to other vintners. About 8 acres supply the family label and are dedicated to his passion for Italian varieties.