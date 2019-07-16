Andrew Zimmern, a four-time James Beard award-winning TV personality, will host three “Conversations at Copia” at The Culinary Institute of America’s school and tourist center in Napa.

Widely known as the creator and host of Travel Channel’s "Bizarre Foods" franchise, Zimmern is also a chef, writer, teacher, and social justice advocate. According to Copia’s Tuesday announcement, the theme for the public events will be the bringing together of together “the pioneers of constructive disruption within the world of food to share their stories of positive change.”

“As a familiar voice for driving awareness and appreciation for food cultures around the world, Andrew Zimmern is the ideal person to bring consumers into conversations that The Culinary Institute of America is driving within the food industry,” Tom Bensel, managing director of CIA California, stated in the announcement. “With this partnership, we will continue providing guests to Copia with diverse opportunities to explore their passion for food, while bringing culinary leaders and innovators to Napa, reinforcing the Valley as a preeminent place for food and wine.”

Host and moderator for the sessions, Zimmern will participate in discussions on topics such as:

• Sept. 7 — "Culture & Cuisine: What does it mean to be authentic and who gets to cook what?"

• Oct. 26 — "Food for Good: How can we expand access to food and reduce waste?"

• Dec. 7 — "Setting the Equity Table: Where is social change in the food and beverage industry coming from?"

“Being involved with The Culinary Institute of America has been a dream of mine since I knew I wanted to be a chef,” Zimmern stated in the announcement. “I’m honored and thrilled to work with The CIA at Copia in kicking off a program that will offer culinary enthusiasts a peek inside the fascinating world of food and show them how chefs and innovators are impacting the world.”

Organizers stated that early-bird pricing for the event on Sept. 7 is $75 per person and will be available through Aug.1, after which general admission will be $95. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit ciaatcopia.com/conversations-at-copia.