Walsh Vineyards Management's Christopher Lynch wins 2019 North Bay CFO awards

Christopher Lynch, chief financial officer of Walsh Vineyards Management in Napa, is one of North Bay Business Journal's CFO Recognition Awards winners for 2019.

Number of company employees: 600

BIO: Christopher Lynch is the Chief Financial Officer of Walsh Vineyards Management. Prior to joining Walsh, he was the Vice President of Operations for Foley Family Wines, Controller at Intervine, Inc. and served as an Adjunct Faculty Member at the Graduate School of Management at UC Davis. Chris is a Certified Fraud Examiner and holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, as well as an MBA from UC Davis.

Education: B.S. Business Administration, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo; MBA, University of Califonria Davis.

How has the current economic environment changed how you carry out your job at your current employer?

The need to be nimble and quickly adapt to the client’s needs is as important as ever.

What are the two key challenges your industry faces?

Labor shortage and increased regulations

Tell us about a recent success your company has had.

We were able to provide a client with regular key performance indicator reports that will assist them in managing their vineyard property

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Find a mentor that you can bounce ideas off of as you navigate your career.

How do you think your business will change in the next five years?

There will be an increased focus on automation, cost control and data-driven analytics

What is a decision you wish you hadn’t made? What did you learn from it?

Ten years ago I turned down an offer to join a startup. That company sold recently for a healthy amount. Do not rush to a decision based on preconceived notions.

What is your most memorable business experience?

There isn’t a single experience per se; what’s memorable is having the opportunity to work with so many amazing professionals throughout my career

What is your greatest business success?

The ability to execute solutions that resolve business challenges

What was your toughest business decision?

The toughest decisions always involve personnel changes.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

I still go to punk rock concerts.

Tell us about your community involvement activities.

I am active in the Dad’s Club at my daughter’s school and coach her indoor soccer team in the winter