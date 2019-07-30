Also planned for the St. Helena store are catering and in-store wine tasting events put on by sommeliers and local vintners.

Dean & DeLuca also started four decades ago by Joel Dean and Giorgio DeLuca in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. The late Leslie Rudd, bought a majority stake in the struggling retail chain in 1996, the same year he purchased his first North Coast wine property, what’s now Rudd Estate. In 2014, he sold it to Thailand-based Pace Development Corp. for $140 million.