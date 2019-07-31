Jeff Knowles has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer by Alpha Omega, known for Bordeaux-style wines made with grapes from its own vineyards and historic vineyards throughout Napa Valley.

The winery’s announcement stated Knowles is its first COO which its 13-year anniversary this month. It described his new role as overseeing all areas of hospitality, sales, IT, shipping and logistics, maintenance and housekeeping and team services while collaborating with Chief of Production Josh Baker, CFO Chelsea Cameron and Alpha Omega Vintner Michelle Baggett, who heads the marketing division.

Knowles joined Alpha Omega two years ago as estate manager then became estate director. Previous positions for the Napa native include general manager of Timbers Bachelor Gulch in Colorado; general manager of The Residences at Kapalua Bay on Maui; and director of operations at Hotel Castello di Casole in Italy.