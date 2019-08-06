The 2019 V Foundation Wine Celebration in Napa Valley raised more than $7 million over the weekend, the organization announced.

This year's total included $5 million in “Fund-A-Need” donations to support the V Foundation’s Canine Comparative Oncology program. This innovative grant-making program accelerates research by working with cancer centers and veterinary colleges nationwide to compare the cancers that beloved pets get with the cancers that humans get to learn more about the disease and to develop better treatments, care and progress for both human and pet patients.

A highlight of this year’s event was the live auction featuring a VIP experience to the sold-out Eagles “Hotel California” concert in Las Vegas. The auction was hosted by Beth Nickel, proprietor of Nickel & Nickel Winery in the Napa Valley. NBA Hall of Famer, champion and 10-time all-star David “The Admiral” Robinson offered up cooking classes for four, agreeing to double the lot. The culinary host, chef Emeril Lagasse, doubled his lot of a weekend in New Orleans for four couples.

Over 25 lots brought in $2 million dollars at the culmination of the weekend’s festivities, the foundation said.

The Napa Valley fundraiser, which benefits the V Foundation for Cancer Research, has raised over $108 million for cancer research and related programs since 1999, the foundation stated.

Hosted by Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, Duke University men’s basketball coach and V Foundation board member, this year’s three-day fundraising event included winery luncheons and dinners, live entertainment, live and silent auctions, and a cancer research symposium. The event attracted attendees from all over the country to the Napa Valley to benefit the V Foundation’s efforts in achieving "victory over cancer."

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. Since 1993, the foundation has funded more than $225 million in cancer research grants nationwide.