Napa man refocuses lifelong struggle into successful ice cream venture

A knock at death’s door led George Haymaker, founder of Napa-based Re:THINK Ice Cream, to a new life path. Re:THINK, which launched on July 21, 2018, so far looks to be a hit with a combination of low calorie and sugar content without sacrificing flavor.

To date, the business has brought in $500,000 in revenue, Haymaker said. And on the company’s one-year anniversary last month — which also happened to be National Ice Cream Day — Haymaker added national online ordering to his mix of offerings (rethinkicecream.us).

The brand name stems from Haymaker’s journey back to health from a crippling post-traumatic stress disorder caused by childhood trauma that the now almost 59-year-old said he tried to mask through alcohol and pain pills. In 2012, Haymaker tried to kill himself.

“I didn’t want to go any further,” he said, emphasizing that through a lot of support and hard work, that darkness became the best thing that ever happened to him. It’s been four years since he went through rehab and began working on his recovery. “Through hitting that wall, I had to rethink my life.”

Haymaker, who admits to a lifelong fondness for ice cream, noted that alcohol contains a lot of sugar, so when he stopped drinking, his body was “screaming” for anything to make it feel better.

“I was eating a lot of unhealthy treats and getting fat,” Haymaker said. “I realized that wasn’t sustainable, so I used my recovery skills to live healthier in mind, body and spirit.”

LESS SUGAR, MORE PROTEIN

Haymaker’s nutritious version of ice cream replaces sugar with natural agave syrup, which is three to four times sweeter than regular sugar and requires less to achieve the same sweetening effect, he said. The agave sweetener is derived from large, spikey plants that resemble cactus or yuccas, but are actually succulents similar to aloe vera. Haymaker’s ice cream product also contains 30 grams of protein per pint, and incorporates antioxidants and anti-inflammatories through noncaffeinated green tea extract.

Re:THINK comes in nine flavors, with three more in the pipeline, and is sold in large grocery store chains, including Raley’s, Whole Foods and Nob Hill, as well as independent grocers, such as Molsberry Market in Santa Rosa, Petaluma Market and Big John’s Market in Healdsburg, among others. His first taker was Brown’s Valley Neighborhood Market in Napa.

“I knocked on a lot of doors and met a lot of people,” Haymaker said. “It takes a lot of persistence.”

That drive to succeed doesn’t surprise Terence Lundy, a behavioral therapist and Haymaker’s sponsor for a popular 12-step recovery program.

“I find it to be very heroic and courageous that he put himself on blast like that,” Lundy said, adding that Haymaker’s recovery is a statistical miracle in that about 5% of addicts stay in recovery for longer than a year. “He’s (very) transparent ... sometimes I think it might be to a fault. He’s not hiding from his past, and he’s certainly not allowing it to define him any longer.”

FROM BURGERS TO ICE CREAM

Haymaker’s been an entrepreneur since the age of 30, working in several enterprises before teaming with business partner Peter Katz in 2006 to build nine Northern California franchises of The Counter Custom Burger, a high-end casual dining restaurant chain based in Culver City.