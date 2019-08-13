Acumen Napa Valley winery names Castaldi estate director, finance chief

Acumen Napa Valley has hired a new estate leader with two decades of wine industry finance and operations experience and brought on a new head of sales and marketing.

The small-production vintner in the Atlas Peak subappellation appointed Mark Castaldi estate director and chief financial officer, the winery announced Tuesday. Castaldi hired Diana Schweiger as director of sales and marketing.

Castaldi is overseeing two certified organic and sustainable estate vineyards and production of a small portfolio of mountain-grown wines, with a focus on cabernet sauvignon and sauvignon blanc. Schweiger will guide direct-to-consumer, wine club, hospitality and other sales and marketing programs.

Castaldi is no stranger to the C-suite in his career. He was general manager for Jackson Family Wines, vice president and general manager for Estancia Wines, chief operating and financial officer for Schug Carneros Estate Winery, general manager for Sonoma Wine Company and, most recently, vice president of production and winemaking for Precept Wine.

Seattle-based Precept purchased the wholesale business of Healdsburg's Truett-Hurst a year ago.

“Because of its remoteness, Atlas Peak is still relatively unknown, but those who know Napa Valley, recognize that it is one of the great regions for mountain-grown wines,” Castaldi said in the announcement. “From honoring the uniqueness of our terroir to the intimate way we farm our estate vineyards, our goal is to share our passion for Atlas Peak with the world, while establishing Acumen as the benchmark for our region.”

Schweiger comes to Acumen from Sonoma Coast's Fort Ross Vineyard & Winery, where she was the national sales manager. She also worked at large wine companies Heublein, Paterno and Southcorp. For more than a decade, she was vice president of sales at her family’s Schweiger Vineyards on Spring Mountain.

“I spent years working alongside my family to build a mountain winery from the ground up,” Schweiger said in the announcement. “What Acumen has created on Atlas Peak feels very personal. It’s driven by our estate vineyards, a love of farming, and a commitment to crafting classically structured mountain-grown wines that are recognized for their vineyard-inspired complexity and age-worthiness.”

Acumen (acumenwine.com) was founded in 2012. It farms two estate vineyards — Edcora and Attelas — totaling 116 planted acres.